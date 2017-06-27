Watch Lzzy Hale pay tribute to Chris Cornell

Lzzy Hale performed Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun and Temple Of the Dog’s Hunger Strike at a tribute concert to the late Chris Cornell on Friday evening.

Blabbermouth report that The Say Hello 2 Heaven performance took place at The Basement East in Nashville, where the Halestorm singer was joined by Amos Heller, Bryan Wickmann, Christopher Williams, Meta Dead and Brandon Bruce.

Fan-filmed footage of both tracks can be watched below.

In a recent interview with radio station 97.7 WQLZ, Hale said of Cornell: “Nobody approached the microphone like Chris did. There was just this effortless – and all these different characters that he developed over records, which is something I always kind of go to.

“We’re actually doing that in the studio now — we’re, like, ‘This about all the characters that Chris Cornell had and how he used them in every song.’”

Earlier this month, Halestorm confirmed that they were working on the follow-up to 2015’s Into the Wild Life with acclaimed producer Nick Raskulinecz.

The band also have several live shows planned over the summer months. Find a list of Halestorm’s tour dates below.

Jul 20: Walker Moondance Jam, MN

Jul 23: Bangor Rise Above, ME

Jul 29: Seymour Outgamie County Fair, WI

Aug 05: Columbus Express Live, OH

Aug 25: Baltimore Maryland State Fair, MD

Sep 09: New London Revolution Rock Festival, CT

Sep 22: Denver High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 30: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 07: Philadelphia Rock Allegiance, PA

