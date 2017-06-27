Trending

Watch Lzzy Hale pay tribute to Chris Cornell

By Metal Hammer  

Lzzy Hale performs Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun and Temple Of the Dog’s Hunger Strike at tribute concert for the late Chris Cornell

Lzzy Hale performed Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun and Temple Of the Dog’s Hunger Strike at a tribute concert to the late Chris Cornell on Friday evening.

Blabbermouth report that The Say Hello 2 Heaven performance took place at The Basement East in Nashville, where the Halestorm singer was joined by Amos Heller, Bryan Wickmann, Christopher Williams, Meta Dead and Brandon Bruce.

Fan-filmed footage of both tracks can be watched below.

In a recent interview with radio station 97.7 WQLZ, Hale said of Cornell: “Nobody approached the microphone like Chris did. There was just this effortless – and all these different characters that he developed over records, which is something I always kind of go to.

“We’re actually doing that in the studio now — we’re, like, ‘This about all the characters that Chris Cornell had and how he used them in every song.’”

Earlier this month, Halestorm confirmed that they were working on the follow-up to 2015’s Into the Wild Life with acclaimed producer Nick Raskulinecz.

The band also have several live shows planned over the summer months. Find a list of Halestorm’s tour dates below.

Halestorm 2017 tour dates

Jul 20: Walker Moondance Jam, MN
Jul 23: Bangor Rise Above, ME
Jul 29: Seymour Outgamie County Fair, WI
Aug 05: Columbus Express Live, OH
Aug 25: Baltimore Maryland State Fair, MD
Sep 09: New London Revolution Rock Festival, CT
Sep 22: Denver High Elevation Festival, CO
Sep 30: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 07: Philadelphia Rock Allegiance, PA

