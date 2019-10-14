Watch lyric video for stereo mix of Freddie Mercury’s Love Kills

A lyric video showcasing a new stereo remix of Queen icon Freddie Mercury’s debut solo single Love Kills has been released.

The 1984 track features on the recently released Never Boring box set which brings together special editions of Mercury’s 1985 album Mr Bad Guy, 1988’s Barcelona and a new 12-track compilation of some of his solo performances.

Love Kills originally appeared on Giorgio Moroder’s restored version of the 1927 silent science fiction film Metropolis, with the single reaching no.10 in the UK charts.

However, the track was also nominated in the Worst Original Song category at that year’s Golden Raspberry Awards – although the dubious accolade went to Dolly Parton for her song Drinkenstein instead.

Never Boring is out now on 3CD, while a Blu-ray and DVD features 13 promotional videos and live performances with Montserrat Caballé – eight of which have been reassembled from the original 35mm film – and an interview.

The package, released through UMC/Virgin also includes a 120-page hardback photo book, with many of the images previously unpublished, along with thoughts and quotes from Freddie himself.