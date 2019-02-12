Watch Kiss make their Whisky A Go Go debut

Kiss onstage at the Whisky A Go Go on Monday night

Kiss might be playing arenas on the opening leg of their End Of The Road tour, but they made a special appearance at the legendary Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip last night.

The intimate show was an invitation-only only event for SiriusXM subscribers – and it was Kiss’ first US club performance in 20 years. It was also the first time the rock icons had played the famous Los Angeles venue.

Speaking to the crowd before the band launched into Cold Gin, Paul Stanley said: “It’s so cool because right now we’re on the End Of The Road tour, so we’re playing all the arenas – and to be able to go back and relive what we did once upon a time, is pretty awesome.

“It all starts in the clubs. If you want to really make it, you don’t do it by going on a talent musical show – you go into the streets and you play for people.”

Footage from the show has emerged online and can be watched below.

Kiss kicked off their mammoth final tour in Vancouver earlier this month in spectacular style, playing a selection of their classic tracks including Detroit Rock City, Shout It Out and Love Gun.

The band’s next show will take place in Anaheim later tonight (February 12) with the first leg of their North American tour wrapping up on April 13.

Kiss will then return to Europe throughout the spring and summer before heading back across the Atlantic for further shows.

Kiss End Of The Road 2019 North American tour dates

Feb 12: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Feb 13: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Feb 15: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Feb 16: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 19: Corpus Christi American Bank Center, TX

Feb 20: Dallas American Airlines Centre, TX

Feb 22: New Orleans Smoothie King Centre, LA

Feb 23: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

Feb 26: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Feb 27: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 01: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Mar 02: Chicago United Centre, IL

Mar 04: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Mar 06: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Mar 07: Omaha CenturyLink Center, NE

Mar 09: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Mar 10: Moline mark Of The Quad Cities, IL

Mar 12: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Mar 13: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Mar 16: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 17: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 19: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Mar 20: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Mar 22: Uniondale Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, NY

Mar 23: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 26: Boston TD Garden, MA

Mar 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 29: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Mar 30: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Apr 02: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Apr 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Apr 06: Raleigh PNV Arena, NC

Apr 07: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Apr 09: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Apr 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Apr 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Apr 13: Birmingham BJCC, AL

Aug 06: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Aug 08: Charleston North Charleston Coliseum, NC

Aug 10: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 13: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Aug16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 20: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 21: HersheyPark Stadium, PA

Aug 23: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 24: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 27: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Aug 29: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 31: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Sep 01: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 03: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Sep 05: Little Rock Verizon Arena, IN

Sep 07: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

Sep 08: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 09: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 11: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 12: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 14: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 16: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Kiss End Of The Road 2019 UK, European & Russian tour dates

May 27: Leipzig Messe, Germany

May 29: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 31: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany

Jun 02: Essen Georg-Melches Stadium, Germany

Jun 04: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 05: Hannover Expo-Plaza, Germany

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: St Petersburg Ice Arena, Russia

Jun 13: Moscow Dynamo Stadium, Russia

Jun 16: Kiev NSA Olympic Stadium, Ukraine

Jun 18: Krakov Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 25: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 27: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 28: Trondheim Rocks Festival, Norway

Jul 02: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy

Jul 04: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 06: Iffezheim Rennbahn, Germany

Jul 09: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Jul 11: London The O2, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jul 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK