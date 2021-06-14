Watch Kiss deliver ‘all killer, no filler’ set at their shortest-ever headline show

Kiss lit up the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday (June 11) with a short-but-sweet mini-gig to promote their upcoming two-part TV documentary Biography: KISStory.



Performing for the first time since their New Year’s Eve spectacular in the United Arab Emirates, the New Yorkers performed a compact, anthem-heavy 24 minute set featuring Detroit Rock City, Shout It Out Loud, Rock and Roll All Nite, Heaven’s On Fire and War Machine.



“We don’t have a permit to make a long show,” Paul Stanley confessed during the quartet’s atypically modest set. ‘So this is a little short. It’s like a sampling before you get your big meal in August”, when Kiss will resume their seemingly never-ending ‘final’ tour.

“We couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” Stanley added. “Being from New York, we had to open up New York, so this is our way of saying welcome back to everybody.”

On June 12, A&E shared a new trailer for the four-hour documentary, which will air on June 26/27.

SNEAK PEEK! @GeneSimmons, @PaulStanleyLive, @RATM’s @TMorello & more reflect on @KISS’s legendary career during @Biography: KISStory, a special two-night KISS event starting Sunday, June 27th at 9/8c. #BioKISS #KISSArmy pic.twitter.com/MXbtlSnXewJune 12, 2021 See more

Stanley recently admitted to USA Today that he doesn’t envisage Kiss releasing any new music before they take off their stack heel boots for the last time.

“I don’t really see a reason for it, to be quite honest," he said. "For the most part, when classic bands put out new albums, they’re looked at and listened to and thrown away because they don’t have the gravitas, they don’t have the age that comes with something being a time capsule or being attached to a certain period of your life.”

“So it’s odd to me that people always want you to do a new album, but then they go, ‘That’s great. Now play your hits.’ So honestly, at this point, there isn’t a real reward in it.”