Kiss promise to ‘light 2020 on fire’ with spectacular New Year’s Eve livestream gig

Kiss are promising to deliver “the largest live streaming event of the year”, with a gloriously over-the-top show in Dubai which they hope will see them enter the Guinness Book Of Records for the biggest pyro show ever staged. The New York rock legends promise that this Kiss 2020 Goodbye show will “light 2020 on fire.”

“Frankly, I wasn’t interested in doing a stream on the level of Live at the Troubadour in LA,” frontman Paul Stanley tells Rolling Stone. “Not that those aren’t good, but they aren’t Kiss. Either we do this right, or we don’t do it. For us, size matters. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel; we invented it and it runs real well. We’re just making sure it’s on a scale and a size that does justice not only to the situation we’re in, but that it makes the people watching at home feel like they’re a part of it.”

“We play big. There’s not a lot of subtlety in what we do,” Gene Simmons tells the magazine’s website. “It’s like the Fourth of July. You don’t want chaos. You can have the biggest, but it won’t be the baddest because just random explosions everywhere and 300-foot fireballs going off, you can’t tap your foot to that or sing along. You want to have something that has coordination. So everything that we’re naturally doing onstage is going to be amplified — 10-to-100-fold bigger, oh my God.”



“The best way to shut everybody up and get everybody to enjoy life right now is to make a big resounding noise and shake the heavens with some pyro,” the bassist adds.

Tickets for the Kiss 2020 Goodbye event are on sale now, with prices starting at $39.