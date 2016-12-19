Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s

Deep Purple’s official YouTube channel have released a live clip of Ian Gillan fronting Black Sabbath in 1983.
Gillan replaced Ronnie James Dio is the lineup that year and went on to record Born Again with Sabbath – the only album to feature the Deep Purple man.
In the archive video, Gillan is joined onstage by guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bev Bevan and play the tracks Digital Bitch and Zero The Hero.
Black Sabbath are gearing up for the remaining dates on The End tour, which will wrap up with two shows in their hometown of Birmingham in early February. However, Iommi recently said he hasn’t ruled out the chance of festival appearances at some point in the future.
He said: “I wouldn’t write that off, if one day that came about. That’s possible.
“Or even doing an album, because then you’re in one place. But I don’t know if that would happen.”
Meanwhile, Deep Purple will release their 20th studio album InFinite on April 7 via earMusic. They’ll head out on The Long Goodbye tour in late 2017.
Black Sabbath: The End world tour remaining dates
Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK
Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Jan 29: London O2, UK
Jan 31: London O2, UK
Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Deep Purple: InFinite – The Long Goodbye UK tour dates
Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Nov 18: Manchester Arena
Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Nov 23: London O2
