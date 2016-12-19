Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s

Deep Purple’s official YouTube channel have released a live clip of Ian Gillan fronting Black Sabbath in 1983.

Gillan replaced Ronnie James Dio is the lineup that year and went on to record Born Again with Sabbath – the only album to feature the Deep Purple man.

In the archive video, Gillan is joined onstage by guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bev Bevan and play the tracks Digital Bitch and Zero The Hero.

Black Sabbath are gearing up for the remaining dates on The End tour, which will wrap up with two shows in their hometown of Birmingham in early February. However, Iommi recently said he hasn’t ruled out the chance of festival appearances at some point in the future.

He said: “I wouldn’t write that off, if one day that came about. That’s possible.

“Or even doing an album, because then you’re in one place. But I don’t know if that would happen.”

Meanwhile, Deep Purple will release their 20th studio album InFinite on April 7 via earMusic. They’ll head out on The Long Goodbye tour in late 2017.

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London O2

