Watch Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan unbox Prince's 1999 deluxe box set

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has released a video that shows him unboxing the new super deluxe edition reissue of Prince's classic album 1999. The album is released on November 29.

McKagan provides liner notes for the package, alongside writers Michael Swensson and David Fricke, and Prince scholar Duane Tudahl. The super deluxe edition of 1999 features 23 unreleased tracks from the Prince vault, a collection of seven-inch singles, b-sides and promo edits, a live audio performance from the 1999 tour and a DVD of a previously unreleased show from the same run of dates.

"I was turned on to Prince sometime around 1980, Duff told Classic Rock earlier this year. "I really love For You and Prince and Controversy and Dirty Mind, but there was something about 1999.

"A lot of heroin was going through Seattle, and while I wasn't using, a lot of people were getting strung out: my friends, my roommate, my girlfriend, my band. We had just signed to Jello Biafra's record label and were going to be the next big thing, but a couple of the guys got strung out and it was the end of the band.

"It was 10 Minute Warning, who were a precursor to Soundgarden and Green River and all of that. I was heartbroken, man, seeing all this stuff going on around me, and I knew I had to make a decision. Then 1999 came out in 1982, and I just dove into the record.

"I loved Little Red Corvette. It may be the most perfect three-chord song ever written. But it was the deeper tracks that I loved most. I would get off work and come home and just play the record and it was my escape.

"Everybody has that record that 'saved their life', and 1999 gave me the courage to stand on my own two feet. It gave me the courage to leave. I knew my car wouldn't make it to New York, but I knew it could get me to LA. Somehow it encouraged me to do that on my own, and it was scary, but I knew music was going to be my thing."

Prince: 1999 Super Deluxe Edition tracklist

