Watch Ghost tear through Kaisarion live in clip from upcoming movie Rite Here Rite Now

Ghost have released a short clip from their upcoming film Rite Here Rite Now, showing the pop-metal pontiffs play 2022 track Kaisarion.
The 81-second snippet can be watched via the video player below.
Ghost have also announced that the movie, which will combine concert footage with a fictitious narrative, will spend extra time in global cinemas, and can now be viewed from June 20 to 23.
Tickets to showings are now available.
A soundtrack album will be released on July 26. A preview of the record, a live version of 2015 song Absolution, can be streamed now.
Rite Here Rite Now was announced on May 1 and its trailer came out on May 9.
Ghost founder and lead singer Tobias “Papa Emeritus” Forge commented: “Over a decade ago when Ghost got signed to [current record label] Loma Vista, Tom Whalley (owner and CEO) asked what the story of the band was.
“He felt telling a story was vital in order to get new fans engaged.
“I said that because we were a new ‘baby’ band and more importantly we were an anonymous baby band, there wasn’t really a compelling story to tell.
“Not yet anyway.
“But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one.
“This film is the fruit of that conversation.”
Rite Here Rite Now will combine footage filmed during the band’s two-night residency in Los Angeles last year with newly shot footage inspired by their long-running ‘webisode’ series.
Kaisarion originally appeared on Ghost’s latest album Impera. The band are expected to release a followup record soon, and Forge said onstage during the band’s final Impera tour date in October that he will next be seen as a different persona.
Forge has historically changed to a new “era” of the Papa Emeritus character for every new album cycle.
Forge said in a 2022 interview that he already knew the title, sound and approximate release date of Ghost’s next album.