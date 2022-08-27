Watch Ghost give live debut to Watcher In The Sky on first night of US tour

Ghost have completed the first set of their Imperatour tour of North America, performing 19 songs at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

Notable additions to the setlist since the band's last show – at French festival Hellfest in June – were Watcher In The Sky, a highlight from the band's Album Of The Year contender Impera, and Prime Mover, from 2010's Opus Eponymous, which hadn't been played live since the band's show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall in September 2018. A clip of Watcher In The Sky has been uploaded to YouTube.

Also on the bill were Mastodon, whose 11-song set included five tracks from last year's Hush And Grim album, and Canadian metalcore sensations Spiritbox, who kicked things of with a six-song set. All sets below, plus the rest of the tour dates.

Ghost setlist

Kaisarion Rats Faith Spillways Devil Church Cirice Hunter's Moon Ritual Call Me Little Sunshine Con Clavi Con Dio Prime Mover Watcher In The Sky Year Zero He Is Miasma Mary on a Cross Mummy Dust

Encore

1. Dance Macabre

2. Square Hammer

Mastodon setlist

Pain With an Anchor Crystal Skull Megalodon The Crux Teardrinker Bladecatcher Black Tongue The Czar Pushing the Tides More Than I Could Chew Mother Puncher

Spiritbox setlist

Circle With Me Hurt You Yellowjacket Holy Roller Rotoscope Hysteria

Ghost: Imperatour North America 2022

Aug 27: Tucson Tucson Convention Center Arena, AZ

Aug 30: Austin Moody Center, TX

Aug 31: Corpus Christi American Bank Center Arena, TX

Sep 02: Huntsville Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena, AL

Sep 03: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Sep 04: Asheville ExploreAsheville.com Arena, NC

Sep 06: Tampa Yuengling Arena, FL

Sep 08: Danville Blue Ridge Rock Fest, VA

Sep 09: Trenton CURE Insurance Arena, NJ

Sep 10: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Sep 12: Providence Dunkin Donuts Center, RI

Sep 13: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME

Sep 15: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 16: Laval Place Bell, QC

Sep 17: Toronto Coca Cola Coliseum, ON

Sep 19: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Sep 20: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Sep 21: Peoria Peoria Civic Center Arena, IL

Sep 23: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

