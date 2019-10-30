Watch Gentle Giant unbox Unburied Treasure

70s prog icons Gentle Giant have a mammoth 30-disc box set, Unburied Treasure, released through Snapper Music on December 6.

The colossal set includes all of the band's albums as well as 15 live concerts, seven of which that have never been released before and a host of memorabilia including two hardback books, signed photos, replica concert posters and a host more.

You can now watch Gentle Giant members Derek Shulman, Kerry Minnear, Gary Green and Malcolm Mortimore as they unbox the new set and see it for the very first time. The unboxing took place at a recent Gentle Giant fan event in America.

Unburied Treasure is limited to a run of 2000 and can be pre-ordered here.