Watch Galactic Empire perform Star Wars theme

Star Wars-themed band Galactic Empire have released a video of them performing the main Star Wars theme music.

The band will release their self-titled album on February 3 through Rise Records and they tour the UK that month.

The record will feature various covers of music from the hit film series. The band have previously released a video for their version of The Imperial March.

The group describe themselves as, “a heavy metal band comprised of the most sinister villains in the universe.”

They add: “Thanks to key members in the Senate and our allies at Rise Records and Velocity Records the Galaxy will kneel before us on February 3 when we unleash the full power of this album.

“The puny humans of your small forest planet Earth have also indicated a desire to see the mighty Galactic Empire perform our music in a live scenario. We would be most pleased to fulfil this request.”

The Star Wars spin-off join Simpson’s-inspired outfit Okilly Dokilly as the latest band to be based on a popular culture phenomenon.

Galactic Empire self-titled tracklist

Main Theme Imperial March Duel of the Fates The Force Theme The Asteroid Field Battle Of The Heroes Cantina Band Ben’s Death: Tie Fighter Attack Across The Stars The Forest Battle The Throne Room: End Title

Feb 01: London Islington O2 Academy

Feb 02: Southampton Joiners

Feb 03: Milton Keynes The Craufard Arms

Feb 04: Brighton Patterns

Feb 05: Plymouth The Hub

Feb 06: Bristol The Fleece

Feb 07: Cardiff The Globe

Feb 08: Birmingham Academy 3

Feb 09: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge

Feb 10: Manchester Satan’s Hollow

Feb 11: Edeinburgh Opium

Feb 12: Glasgow ABC2

Feb 13: Newcastle Academy 2

Feb 14: Reading Sub89

Feb 15: Oxford Academy 2

Feb 16: Derby The Venue

