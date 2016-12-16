Watch Galactic Empire perform Star Wars theme

Star Wars-themed band Galactic Empire have released a video of them performing the main Star Wars theme music.
The band will release their self-titled album on February 3 through Rise Records and they tour the UK that month.
The record will feature various covers of music from the hit film series. The band have previously released a video for their version of The Imperial March.
The group describe themselves as, “a heavy metal band comprised of the most sinister villains in the universe.”
They add: “Thanks to key members in the Senate and our allies at Rise Records and Velocity Records the Galaxy will kneel before us on February 3 when we unleash the full power of this album.
“The puny humans of your small forest planet Earth have also indicated a desire to see the mighty Galactic Empire perform our music in a live scenario. We would be most pleased to fulfil this request.”
The Star Wars spin-off join Simpson’s-inspired outfit Okilly Dokilly as the latest band to be based on a popular culture phenomenon.
Galactic Empire self-titled tracklist
- Main Theme
- Imperial March
- Duel of the Fates
- The Force Theme
- The Asteroid Field
- Battle Of The Heroes
- Cantina Band
- Ben’s Death: Tie Fighter Attack
- Across The Stars
- The Forest Battle
- The Throne Room: End Title
Galactic Empire rescheduled UK tour dates 2017
Feb 01: London Islington O2 Academy
Feb 02: Southampton Joiners
Feb 03: Milton Keynes The Craufard Arms
Feb 04: Brighton Patterns
Feb 05: Plymouth The Hub
Feb 06: Bristol The Fleece
Feb 07: Cardiff The Globe
Feb 08: Birmingham Academy 3
Feb 09: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge
Feb 10: Manchester Satan’s Hollow
Feb 11: Edeinburgh Opium
Feb 12: Glasgow ABC2
Feb 13: Newcastle Academy 2
Feb 14: Reading Sub89
Feb 15: Oxford Academy 2
Feb 16: Derby The Venue