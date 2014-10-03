Pixies nicked signature sound from Star Wars

Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago says the band's signature loud/quiet/loud sound was inspired by Beethoven and the Star Wars theme tune.

The Boston rock icons are often credited with creating the dynamic sound that inspired Nirvana and countless other acts.

But Santiago says they didn’t invent it – they simply adapted it from other sources.

He tells Skindie: “I don’t know, that thing… we took it from Beethoven. And the Star Wars theme. That’s loud/quiet/loud right there.”

Drummer Dave Lovering adds that he only realised how much of an influence Pixies wielded when they reformed in 2004 after a 10-year hiatus.

He says: “At Coachella in 2004 that was the first time the realisation for me, when we went out and played there was a sea of kids who weren’t even born when we were a band. And yet they would sing along to every word. It was quite a surreal experience.

“There are still 15 and 16-year-old kids coming to shows. We’re a very fortunate band.”

Pixies released Indie Cindy in April – their first album in more than 20 years.