Watch footage from John 5's first show with Motley Crue

Motley Crue performed live for the first time with new guitarist John 5 on the night they kicked off their 2023 World Tour with Def Leppard.

John 5's debut came at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Fan-filmed footage of the show can be viewed below.

The Rob Zombie guitarist was named as Mick Mars' replacement for Motley Crue live performances last year, after Mars confirmed he was stepping down due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis.

After Friday night's show in New Jersey, John 5 wrote in an Instagram post: "Last night was a night I will never forget thank you to Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee and all of the amazing Crue fans for having me along for this insane ride."

Crue and Def Leppard play a second New Jersey show tonight (Saturday, February 11) before heading to South America.

Def Leppard and Motley Crue 2023 tour

Feb 11: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US

Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, MEX

Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, COL

Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, PER



Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, CHI

Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, BRA

Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, BRA

Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, BRA



May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, GER

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN

May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, POL



Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI



Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX