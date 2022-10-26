Mötley Crüe's Mick Mars officially retires from touring

Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has announced his official retirement from live performing with the band.

A statement provided by Mars' representatives to Variety confirms long-running rumours that the founding guitarist of the band was considering whether he could continue to tour.

He has now decided he can no longer go on the road, but he will continue to be an official member of Mötley Crüe.

The full statement reads: "Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis, he will no longer be able to tour with the band.

"Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road.

"A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine."

Mötley Crüe recently announced a co-headlining tour with Def Leppard across the UK, Europe and South America next year and rumours have been circulating that Mars, 71, would step down to be replaced by John 5.

The Rob Zombie guitarist at first denied the rumours in an online comment that has since been deleted.

John 5 didn't play with Rob Zombie at the recent Aftershock Festival in California, with former Zombie guitarist Mike Riggs making a surprise return after 16 years. Rob Zombie himself didn't acknowledge John 5's absence when he introduced Riggs to the crowd, leading to speculation over his future with the band.

Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, MEX

Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, COL

Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, PER



Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, CHI

Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, BRA

Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, BRA

Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, BRA



May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, GER

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN

May 31: Krakow TAURON Arena Kraków, POL



Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR

Jun 14: Copenhagen COPENHELL, DEN

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI



Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, IRE

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

