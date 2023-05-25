Watch Foo Fighters debut four songs from new album But Here We Are at first headline show since Taylor Hawkins' death

By Paul Brannigan
Foo Fighters' fans attending the band's first gig of 2023 were treated to the first live outings of four new songs

Foo Fighters in New Hampshire
(Image credit: Metro Fire YouTube)

Last night, May 24, Foo Fighters played their first headline show since Taylor Hawkins' passing, and treated the audience at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH to live premieres of four songs from their upcoming But Here We Are album. 

Dave Grohl's band kicked off an epic 21-song setlist with Rescued, the first single from their forthcoming 11th studio album, and played the new album's title track as the sixth song on the set-list. Then, following an airing of 2007 single The Pretender, the band performed their current single, Under You, as the night's eighth song. Later in the evening, another new song, Nothing At All was performed as song 14 of the show.

The gig was significant too for being drummer Josh Freese's first gig with the band. Best known for his work with The Vandals, Freese has also played with Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, A Perfect Circle and more.

Watch fan-filmed footage of all the new album tracks below:

Elsewhere, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet – who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles – joined the band onstage for Shame Shame, and Cold Day In The Sun, a song originally sung by Taylor Hawkins, was fronted by Grohl.

Full set below.

1. Rescued
2. Walk
3. No Son of Mine
4. Learn to Fly
5. Times Like These
6. Under You
7. The Pretender
8. But Here We Are
9. Breakout
10. The Sky Is A Neighbourhood
11. My Hero
12. This Is A Call
13. All My Life
14. Nothing At All
15. Shame Shame
16. These Days
17. Cold Day In The Sun
18. Monkey Wrench
19. Best of You
20. Aurora
21. Everlong

