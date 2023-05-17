Listen to heartbreaking new Foo Fighters single Under You

Foo Fighters have shared a second song from their forthcoming But Here We Are album.



In contrast to its upbeat, poppy sound, Under You deals with profound loss and grief, with lyrics such as "Think I’m getting over it / But there’s no getting over it" and "Someone said I’ll never see your face again / Part of me just can’t believe it’s true."

For Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, 2022 was a devastating year, in which he suffered the loss of both his best friend, Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, and his mother Virginia: Hawkins passed away in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25, 2022, aged 50, while Virginia Grohl passed away last summer.

Under You follows on from the April release of Rescued, the first single from But Here We Are, which is set for release on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records.



Listen to Under You below:

The band have also announced Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, a global streaming event set to feature premieres of songs from But Here We Are, exclusive behind the scenes footage, and "a few surprises", direct from the band’s own 606 studios in Los Angeles.



Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts will premiere May 21 at 8pm BST / 3pm EST / 12pm PST exclusively here via Veeps with on-demand repeat viewing enabled through May 24.

"Shows like this don't happen every day," says Veeps CEO and Founder, Good Charlotte's Joel Madden. "To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift. Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built Veeps and we're honored to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for Foo Fighters and all of their fans."



Foo Fighters have also flagged up "forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced” UK live dates on their website: a pre-sale code will be available to those pre-ordering the forthcoming But Here We Are on any format.



But Here We Are is being described as “the first chapter of the band’s new life”, “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything [the band] endured over the last year” and “a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family”.