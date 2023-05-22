Watch Foo Fighters' debut new song Nothing At All with new drummer Josh Freese

Yesterday (May 21), Foo Fighters debuted a new track Nothing At All during their livestream, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, held at Dave Grohl's 606 studios in Northridge, California.

The song is set to feature on their forthcoming 11th studio album But Here We Are, scheduled for release on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records, and follows on from last week's heart-rendering single, Under You.

Nothing At All follows a jaunty and playful rhythm in the verse as Grohl questions 'Wouldn't it be dangerous, if nothing was restrained in us?', before the song escalates into a high-powered, racing chorus with tumbling drums.

During the livestream broadcast event, the rockers played through a number of tracks from their upcoming project, including the aforementioned two tracks, as well as first new single Rescued, and a handful of crowd favourites, including Monkey Wrench and All My Life. On top of performances, the band revealed behind-the-scenes footage of the album's recording.

The Foos also announced who would be replacing their late drummer Taylor Hawkins behind the kit, revealing that session man and longtime friend of the band Josh Freese would be joining them for their live shows. Freese's CV includes stints with Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, The Vandals and more.

Foo Fighters are set to hit the road on May 24 in New Hampshire, then continue on through the US with a handful of festival dates, and a few shows over in Europe.

The band have also flagged up "forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced” UK live dates on their website: a pre-sale code will be available to those pre-ordering the forthcoming But Here We Are on any format.

Check out the performance and live dates below:

May 24: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

May 26: Boston Calling Music Festival, MA

May 28: Columbus Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, OH

May 30: Washington The Atlantis, DC

Jun 02: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nürburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jul 08: Quebec City Festival D’ete De Quebec, QC

Jul 12: Ottawa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 29: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 04: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 06: Big Sky Wildlands Festival, MT

Aug 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 10: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s, NV

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 07: Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereia, Brazil

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Sep 19: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 01: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 05: El Paso Don Haskins CenterV, TX

Oct 07: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Oct 14: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Nov 26: Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates