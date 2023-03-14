Watch fan-filmed 4K footage of AFI's one-off Sing The Sorrow 20th anniversary gig

AFI performed their classic 2003 album Sing The Sorrow in full at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California this weekend (March 11) as a celebration of its 20th anniversary and you can now watch fan-filmed footage of the special one-off gig on YouTube.

The band announced that they'd be playing the album in its entirety, "for the first and last time ever", back in November. The one-off nature of the gig meant that AFI fans travelled from all over the world to attend the show at the 17,500-capacity Los Angeles-area venue, with Jawbreaker, Choir Boy and Chelsea Wolfe in support.

On the night, frontman Davey Havok halted Girl's Not Grey mid-song after a female fan close to the front of the stage passed out. Havok and guitarist Jade Puget later performed The Leaving Song acoustically on the venue's B-stage.

The band played:

Miseria

Leaving Song Part II

Bleed Black

Silver and Cold

Dancing Through Sunday

Girls Not Grey

Death of Seasons

Great Disappointment

Paper Airplanes

Celluloid Dream

Leaving Song

But Home Is Nowhere

This Time Imperfect

YouTuber Erynn Halvorson filmed and uploaded footage of the show, much to the delight of other fans.



"I had my ticket and couldn’t make it from Michigan," commented YouTuber user

Caramel Chameleon. "Thank you for recording the show for me and anyone else that couldn’t be there. AFI forever."



"Thank you so much!!!" added fan Diego Garcia. "I couldn't attend this event and hoped for a hero like you."

Watch the footage below:

AFI are releasing a two LP version of Sing The Sorrow: 20th Anniversary [Indie Exclusive Limited Edition Black & Red Pinwheel] for Record Store Day on July 7.