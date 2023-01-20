Watch Fall Out Boy - minus absent guitarist Joe Trohman - play new single Love From The Other Side on US TV

Fall Out Boy appeared on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (January 18) to perform their new single Love From The Other Side.



The Chicago band performed as a trio on the night, with guitarist Joe Trohman revealing, just hours before the broadcast, that he is taking a hiatus from the group to focus on his mental health. Trohman was noticeably absent from the band's video for Love From The Other Side, with a large furry 'racoon' handling lead guitar dutues.

“Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman says in a statement announcing his time out. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

“So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent,” he insists. “In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

Watch the band's Jimmy Kimmel Live performance below:

The single is the first taste of the Chicago band's forthcoming eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, which set for release on March 24, 2023 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2.



Bassist Pete Wentz says, "Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey. We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this."