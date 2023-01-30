Watch earliest known footage of Genesis with Phil Collins as lead singer

Very rare footage of one of Phil Collins' first ever shows as lead singer for Genesis has recently surfaced, and you can now watch it below.

The show took place at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens venue on March 31, 1976, and served as only Phil Collins' fifth show as frontman of the band. Collins' first ever gig as frontman had been in London, Ontario a few days earlier, before performing in Kitchener on March 25, 1976.

This revealing 17-minutes of footage was shot on Super 8 reels by photographer Jim Kelly, capturing the Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford line-up, bolstered by former Yes and King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford. The fascinating. video has since has been converted to 4K by the Genesis website The Genesis Museum, who also restored the band's 1973 Bataclan footage.

The setlist for the footage shows the prog rock titans playing the following tracks:



Dance On A Volcano

Carpet Crawlers

The Cinema Show

Robbery Assault And Battery

Supper's Ready

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

Los Endos

It

Watcher Of The Skies

The full setlist for the gig itself can be seen below the video. Genesis most recently played at London's O2 Arena on March 26, 2022, with Phil Collins announcing during the set that it would be the band's "last show."

Genesis setlist Maple Leaf Gardens March 31, 1976