Watch Duff McKagan explain the ideas behind his new solo album Tenderness

Duff McKagan will release his new solo album Tenderness later this month.
It will arrive on May 31, with the record seeing the Guns N’ Roses bassist hook up with Shooter Jennings, John Schreffler, Jamie Douglass and Aubrey Richmond, along with guests including Mark Lanegan.
Now McKagan has released a video featuring footage from the studio along with interview clips where both he and Jennings talk about the album.
Duff says: “The initial idea for this record was this tour I just did, travelling the globe. When you do that, you get out and you talk to people and I started writing things about that – my observations.
“We had a really keen idea of what the sound of the record was going to be – it was going to be something musically bare.”
Watch the video below.
McKagan has released three songs from the album: Don’t Look Behind You, Chip Away and the title track.
Last month, it was revealed that McKagan would tour across the UK and Europe later this year.
Duff McKagan: Tenderness
1. Tenderness
2. It’s Not Too Late
3. Wasted Heart
4. Falling Down
5. Last September
6. Chip Away
7. Cold Outside
8. Feel
9. Breaking Rocks
10. Parkland
11. Don’t Look Behind You
Duff McKagan 2019 European tour
Aug 22: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Aug 23: Berlin Astra, Germany
Aug 24: Amsterdam Blue Moon Festival, Netherlands
Aug 26: Cologne Gloria, Germany
Aug 27: Mannheim Alte Feurwache, Germany
Aug 29: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Aug 31: Dublin Electric Picnic Festival, Ireland
Sep 01: Manchester Academy 3, UK
Sep 03: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Sep 04: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Sep 06: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Sep 08: Milan Santeria Club, Italy
