Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan to tour Europe later this year

Duff McKagan has announced that he’ll tour across Europe later this year.

The Guns N’ Roses bassist will play a total of 12 dates in August and September in support of his new solo album Tenderness, which will launch on May 31.

And to mark the news, Duff has released a stream of his new track Don’t Look Behind You, which follows the release of Chip Away and the title track.

He’s joined on the record by Shooter Jennings, John Schreffler, Jamie Douglass and Aubrey Richmond.

McKagan says: “The recording sessions for this album also saw us re-assemble, for the first time since the Use Your Illusion recordings, The Suicide Horn Section, featuring my brother Matt McKagan on trombone, the great Chuck Findlay on trumpet, and the impossible Brian Scanlon on sax.

“On the very last day of recording, they came down to the studio and laid down the amazing horn lines for Don’t Look Behind You. I’ll never forget the culmination of Matt and The Suicide Horns mixed with the Waters singing group sending this song and album out, as Shooter and I just watched it all with goosebumps.”

McKagan adds: “Don’t Look Behind You was truly inspired by a sense of peace that washed over me after a few months of turning off the TV and social media.

“It was also inspired by the sense of real community I felt while traveling and talking to people around the world on tour during this somewhat tenuous time.

“This period of sturm und drang will indeed pass. The song seemed to be the final summation that rang loudly from the topics on Tenderness.”

Tickets for the European tour will go on sale from 9am GMT on April 26. Find a list of dates below.

Duff McKagan: Tenderness

1. Tenderness

2. It’s Not Too Late

3. Wasted Heart

4. Falling Down

5. Last September

6. Chip Away

7. Cold Outside

8. Feel

9. Breaking Rocks

10. Parkland

11. Don’t Look Behind You

Duff McKagan 2019 European tour

Aug 22: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Aug 23: Berlin Astra, Germany

Aug 24: Amsterdam Blue Moon Festival, Netherlands

Aug 26: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Aug 27: Mannheim Alte Feurwache, Germany

Aug 29: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Aug 31: Dublin Electric Picnic Festival, Ireland

Sep 01: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Sep 03: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Sep 04: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Sep 06: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Sep 08: Milan Santeria Club, Italy