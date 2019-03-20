Listen to Duff McKagan’s brand new solo track Chip Away

Duff McKagan has shared a stream of his brand new single Chip Away.

It’s been taken from the Guns N’ Roses bassist’s upcoming solo album Tenderness, which today has been confirmed for a May 31 release. McKagan revealed the title track last month.

The album was produced by Shooter Jennings who also features on the album, with McKagan saying: “Chip Away is somewhat of a rail against cable news and divisive agendas – all for the almighty dollar.

“The song also highlights the fact that history repeats itself over and over, and that we will all get past this together.”

Tenderness will launch on CD, LP, on digital and streaming platforms, and as a limited edition package containing a 180g yellow and red starburst vinyl, CD and a lithograph signed and numbered by McKagan.

It’ll also come with a 40-page hard cover book featuring photos from the studio sessions and liner notes written by the bassist.

McKagan, along with Jennings, John Schreffler, Jamie Douglass and Aubrey Richmond, will head out on tour across the US throughout May and June in support of the new album.

Find details below.

Duff McKagan: Tenderness

1. Tenderness

2. It’s Not Too Late

3. Wasted Heart

4. Falling Down

5. Last September

6. Chip Away

7. Cold Outside

8. Feel

9. Breaking Rocks

10. Parkland

11. Don’t Look Behind You

Duff McKagan: Tenderness

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan will release his new solo album titled Tenderness in May. It was produced by Shooter Jennings who also appears on the record.View Deal

Duff McKagan 2019 tour dates

May 30: Philadelphia TLA, PA

May 31: Washington City Winery, DC

Jun 01: Boston City Winery, MA

Jun 03: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Jun 06: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Jun 08: Nashville The Cannery, TN

Jun 10: Austin Scoot Inn, TX

Jun 13: Los Angeles El Rey Theater, CA

Jun 14: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA

Jun 15: Portland Aladdin, OR

Jun 16: Seattle The Showbox, WA