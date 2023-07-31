"Too hot to handle": Watch Disturbed accidentally set sprinklers off with pyro at Houston show during performance of, yes, you guessed it, Inside The Fire

Disturbed got quite the surprise at a recent show when they were suddenly rained on by a venue's sprinklers.

During their performance in Houston on July 27, the Chicago heavy metallers accidentally triggered the sprinkler system at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion due to their excessive use of pyro.

The moment took place as the band performed their 2008 rager Inside The Fire, which was accompanied by numerous blasts of flame.

Taking to social media to comment on the amusing mishap, the band wrote on July 28: "Our #TakeBackYourLifeTour was too hot to handle in Houston. Let’s hear it for the sprinkler system", also sharing a video of them playing whilst getting soaked.

Frontman David Draiman writes: “Well, last night in Houston was a first! Our pyro set off the fire suppression system onstage at the end of the set for a surprise rain shower onstage lol.”

There's also fan-filmed footage of the watery moment, comically captioned Inside The Sprinkler System. Within the clip, the pyro is on full display, with numerous blasts and fiery peaks covering the entire stage.

Disturbed are currently in the midst of their Take Back Your Life tour across North America in support of their 2022 album Divisive. Their next performance will take place tonight (July 31) at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC. The trek will come to an end on September 4 in the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, MI.

Check the video of the sprinkler mishap out below.

Our #TakeBackYourLifeTour was too hot to handle in Houston. Let's hear it for the sprinkler system 🔥💦🤣See you tonight, Rogers! 🎥: @judyhwon pic.twitter.com/1BExOhfSo9July 29, 2023 See more