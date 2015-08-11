Dirty Thrills unleash Hourglass video

Dirty Thrills, whose Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing track featured on the Live Wire CD that accompanied Classic Rock 213, have launched a video for Hourglass, a song they describe as being about “the intensity of fanatical obsession”.

“As a band we’re known for our high octane live shows, we wanted a video that captured it and with Hourglass we finally have that,” say the band. “The live performance is extremely real, the blood, sweat and tears that created the song can really be felt in the video. Keir Siewert (director) and Isabelle Bonfrer (actress) captured the obsessive nature of a warped mind, the filming was easy for such talented people, we essentially gave them the space they needed and what came out was incredible.”

Hourglass is taken from the band’s new EP, Sweetheart Of The Slums, which is released on August 18, and can be pre-ordered now. The band launch the track with a show at the Alley Cat in London this Thursday.