Watch Def Leppard’s unforgettable performance of Hysteria live in London

Def Leppard have released a video showcasing their classic track Hysteria.

The performance was captured in December 2018 when Joe Elliott and co. played at London’s O2 – part of the band’s UK tour celebrating the Hysteria album.

The Hysteria At The O2 concert was the first time Def Leppard played their smash hit 1987 record in full in London, with the band also dusting off more of their back catalogue on the night, performing tracks including Let’s Get Rocked, Photograph and Rock Of Ages.

Hysteria At The O2 will be coupled with Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood on London To Vegas, with the latter captured during Def Leppard’s successful 2019 Sin City residency.

London To Vegas will be released on May 29 in a variety of formats, including a deluxe box set which will include a 40-page hardback book. There are also a number of bundle options available direct from Universal, including autographed sets.

The package will also come with the mini-documentary Hysteria: Then And Now, while Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood will feature a total of 28 songs, including acoustic versions of Let Me Be The One, We Belong, Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad and Two Steps Behind.