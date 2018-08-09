Watch Dave Grohl’s two-part mini-documentary Play

Dave Grohl has released his new two-part mini-documentary Play.

The 31-minute film starts with a narrated, behind-the-scenes section focusing on the relationship Grohl has with the music he's made, while the second part contains the 23-minute, one-man performance of Play, spliced together from each of the seven final takes.

Introducing the film, Grohl says: “To any musician, young or old, a beautiful studio full of instruments is like a playground. To me, I’m like a kid in a candy store.

“Most musicians are always chasing the next challenge – you never feel satisfied and you never feel like you’ve completely mastered the instrument that you’re playing.

"It’s always going to be a puzzle, it’s always going to be a challenge – it’s a beautiful mystery. But once it gets its hooks in you, that’s when the obsession and the drive really kick in.”

Grohl teased the project earlier this year, saying: "I’ll hit play and the clock will start ticking. I’ll record the first drum part, then I’ll run to the next drum set and play another drum part that will record over the first.

“Then I’ll do the same with all the guitars – all assigned to a different moment in the instrumental.”

As well as performing each part himself, Grohl also directed the film alongside Sonic Highways collaborator Mark Monroe.

Play will be released on limited edition vinyl on September 28 and is now available for pre-order.

For more information about the project, visit the Roswell Films website.