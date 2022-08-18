Watch Dave Grohl, Beck, Tenacious D cover yacht rock classic Summer Breeze

Dave Grohl joined old friends Tenacious D and Beck onstage at the Largo club in Los Angeles on August 16 to assist on a cover of Seals & Crofts' yacht rock classic Summer Breeze.

The performance, which also featured Beck/Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin and actor John C. Reilly, took place at a benefit concert arranged by by film maker Judd Aptow. Proceeds from the event, which also saw a stand-up performance from comedian Sarah Silverman, were donated to Victims First, an organisation which helps victims, educates communities and advocate for survivors of mass casualty crime.

Watch the clip below:

Other highlights of the night, the first of several planned benefit shows Aptow has scheduled in the 280-capacity Largo club, included Tenacious D's Jack Black and Kyle Gass performing a cover of REO Speedwagon's Keep On Loving You, and the duo covering The Rolling Stones' Dead Flowers with Beck and Reilly.

Dave Grohl's next scheduled performance will take place at London's Wembley Stadium at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on September 3.



AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, The Struts' Luke Spiller and Taylor Hawkins' son Shane are among the latest additions to the line-up of the star-studded event.

It has also been announced that Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) will stream the concert live in its entirety. Directed by Joel Gallen, it will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount’s streaming and digital platforms.