Watch Dave and Violet Grohl perform with Krist Novoselic and Dave Lombardo on US TV

Last night, Dave Grohl performed with his 15-year-old daughter Violet on the US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live. The father-daughter duo was backed by Grohl's former Nirvana band mate Krist Novoselic, along with ex-Slayer/Misfits drummer Dave Lombardo and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin.

Promoting the Foo Fighters frontman’s new documentary What Drives Us, the group tore into a cover of Nausea by LA punks X, which will be part of the soundtrack for the forthcoming film.

With Grohl behind directorial duties, What Drives Us follows up-and-coming bands Radkey and Starcrawler as they go from town to town in search of world domination. Alongside the Foo Fighters, the film will also feature interviews from Slash and Duff Mckagan from Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, U2’s The Edge and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

Grohl has previously praised his daughters’ musical capabilities when speaking to the BBC earlier in the year, and labelled her as “the best vocalist in the Grohl family.”

In case you missed it, there is a second documentary in the works with the former Nirvana drummer at the helm. From Cradle To Stage is a new series hosted by Grohl and his mother Virginia which will begin streaming on Paramount+ from May 6.

What Drives Us will be available via the Coda Collection in the U.S., and via Amazon Prime in other territories, from April 30.

Watch the performance below: