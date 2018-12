TesseracT have uploaded a video of their Sonisphere performance – Daniel Tompkins' first gig with the band since his return.

Tompkins replaced Ashe O’Hara last month, returning for his second spell as the prog metal band’s singer. Tompkins originally left TesseracT in 2011 and was replaced by O’Hara.

His first show back in the fold was Sonisphere’s Apollo Stage on Saturday.

The band has released a video of their performance of Concealing Fate Part One Acceptance from the festival. View it below.

TesseracT at Sonisphere 2014