“I don’t know who caught me but thank you so much”: Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin fall through a stage trapdoor in Melbourne

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres tour is one of the slickest stadium shows ever produced, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a little room for some technical snafus somewhere in there too. Frontman Chris Martin found that out the hard way on Sunday in Melbourne when he fell through a stage trapdoor.

The quartet were playing the city’s Marvel Stadium but the heroics belonged to a member of the band’s production staff who spotted the tumble and managed to break the singer’s fall.

In a video captured by a member of the crowd, Martin was addressing the audience and stepping backwards when he suddenly plummeted out of view.

Managing to keep hold of his mic, he can be heard saying, “That’s not planned,” before addressing the member of the crew and saying, “Thank you for catching me so much.”

“Holy shit, that was nearly a YouTube moment,” he continued, “well it probably will be a YouTube moment but not a great one. I don’t know who caught me but thank you so much. Wow, I did not know that hole was there.”

The band were wrapping up their fourth and final show in the Australian city, the latest stop-off on their seemingly never-ending and record-breaking Music Of The Spheres jaunt.

The tour will continue into 2025, with Martin & co. scheduled to play as astounding 10 nights at London’s Wembley Stadium alongside a pair of shows in Hull. Alongside the announcement of those gigs, they also said they would be donating 10% of proceeds from ticket sales to the Music Venue Trust, an organisation dedicated to supporting grassroots music venues in the UK. Here’s hoping some similar artists follow suit, as well as taking heed of any hidden exits and entrances onstage.

Watch Martin’s near-miss fall below: