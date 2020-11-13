Watch Clutch and Randy Blythe blast through new single Passive Restraints

Everyone’s favourite musical lumberjacks Clutch have teamed up with Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe for a new version of their 1992 song, Passive Restraints.

The song, which originally appeared as the title trackl on 1992’s Passive Restraints EP, was recorded as part of the Maryland band’s ongoing Weathermaker Vault Series.

“Passive Restraints was one of the first Clutch songs I wrote lyrics to," states Clutch’s chief beard-farmer Neil Fallon. "It was a staple of Clutch sets for years but fell by the wayside as we wrote more and more songs over the years.

“When we toured with Lamb of God a few years back, Randy would often ask us to bring it back into rotation. We dragged our feet, and finally, we caved. And we were glad we did."

"When Clutch asked if I wanted to sing an older song with them, I knew immediately which one I wanted to do - Passive Restraints," adds Blythe. “I think they were a bit surprised I chose a song released in 1992, but I've been a fan for a long time. I've followed their development as a band since the early days and have enjoyed every album, but as a musician, I know sometimes it's fun to dust off something you haven't played in many years and see how it sounds."

The new version of Passive Restraints will appear on Clutch’s upcoming the upcoming WeatherMaker Vault Series Vol. I album, out November 27.