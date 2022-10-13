Watch Bruce Dickinson drag a stage invader offstage during an Iron Maiden show without missing a beat

By Metal Hammer
published

In a battle between Bruce Dickinson and a stage invader, there’s only going to be one winner

Bruce Dickinson and stage invader
(Image credit: Kevin Nixon)

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that you do not mess with Bruce Dickinson. Few rock stars have quite so little tolerance for bullshit, boneheadedness and all-round idiocy as the Iron Maiden frontman.

One hapless Maiden fan found this out first-hand at a gig at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on September 22, 2022. This over-zealous and/or drunken dude decided it would make absolutely everybody’s night if he clambered onstage during closing song Aces High.

Initially, Bruce seemed to welcome the guy onstage, beckoning him over, possibly to ensure he didn’t run amok. The interloper took this as a cue to weave away from the singer and flash the horns at guitarist Janick Gers and bassist Steve Harris. At which point Bruce  grabbed him by the shirt and literally dragged him offstage, hair flailing.

Let‘s face it, climbing onstage at a gig by a band who have never, ever in their history said, ‘Hey, stage invading is cool’ is a pretty dumb move in the first place. When the same band is fronted by a man who is a trained swordsman and their stage set literally involves a giant monster samurai waving around a massive Katana, well, this bozo can think himself lucky he made it offstage unscathed.

Watch fan footage of the incident below. 

Metal Hammer
Metal Hammer

Founded in 1983, Metal Hammer is the global home of all things heavy. We have breaking news, exclusive interviews with the biggest bands and names in metal, rock, hardcore, grunge and beyond, expert reviews of the lastest releases and unrivalled insider access to metal's most exciting new scenes and movements. No matter what you're into – be it heavy metal, punk, hardcore, grunge, alternative, goth, industrial, djent or the stuff so bizarre it defies classification – you'll find it all here, backed by the best writers in our game.