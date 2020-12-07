Watch Blink-182’s Travis Barker’s cover Metallica for new film Sound Of Metal

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has teamed up with Californian singer/songwriter Elise Trouw, Australian drummer Carey Watkins and actor Paul Raci, one of the stars of the forthcoming Sound Of Metal film, for an intriguing re-imagining of Metallica mega-hit Enter Sandman.

The song features in the Sound Of Metal film, which is out now on Amazon Prime.

Co-written and directed by Darius Marder (Loot), Sound Of Metal tells the story of a noise rock drummer whose life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing. The film has racked up positive reviews at film festivals and stars English actors Riz Ahmed (The Night Of, City Of Tiny Lights, Rogue One) and Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel, Vanity Fair, Ready Player One) as abrasive rock duo Blackgammon whose lives and career begin to crumble following drummer Ruben’s diagnosis. Paul Raci, who plays Joe, the leader of a deaf community group in the film, is the lead singer for the Hands of Doom ASL ROCK, a band that performs in American Sign Language.

The synopsis for Sound Of Metal reads:

“Ruben is a drummer and one half of the duo Blackgammon along with his singer girlfriend Lou. A former drug addict, he is sober for four years. Suddenly, he begins to lose his hearing. His sponsor makes him go meet Joe, who leads a deaf community. With the help from them, Ruben struggles to accept his situation.”

Sound Of Metal premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.