Could this hard-hitting movie about a troubled drummer be heavy metal’s first cinematic tearjerker?

Heavy metal hasn’t always been brilliantly served by cinema, but a new film, Sound of Metal, looks set to showcase the passion and excitement of the genre, while also framing a powerful and emotional human story.

Co-written and directed by Darius Marder (Loot), Sound Of Metal tells the story of a heavy metal drummer whose life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing. The film has racked up hugely positive reviews at film festivals – it currently has a 93% approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website – and stars English actors Riz Ahmed (The Night Of, City Of Tiny Lights, Rogue One) and Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel, Vanity Fair, Ready Player One) as abrasive rock duo Blackgammon whose lives and career begin to crumble following drummer Ruben’s diagnosis.

The film synopsis reads:

“Ruben is a drummer and one half of the duo Blackgammon along with his singer girlfriend Lou. A former drug addict, he is sober for four years. Suddenly, he begins to lose his hearing. His sponsor makes him go meet Joe, who leads a deaf community. With the help from them, Ruben struggles to accept his situation.”

The film trailer can be viewed below.

Sound of Metal opens in selected cinemas on November 20 and premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 4.