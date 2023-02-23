Watch Babymetal's intense live video for Light And Darkness, featuring their rumoured new member

Japanese kawaii-metal superstars Babymetal have shared a concert video for new single Light and Darkness, the fourth track released to preview their forthcoming album, The Other One, which is scheduled for release on March 24 via Cooking Vinyl.

As previously announced, The Other One is a concept album, which apparently 'reveals the other side of the Babymetal story that, until now, remains untold'.

When the album was announced last October, an accompanying press statement read: "A total of 10 songs have been discovered within The Other One restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered."



One of the aforementioned 10 parallel worlds is Light And Darkness.

A new statement on behalf of Su-Metal and Moametal states: "Because light exists, darkness also exists. And because darkness is present, there is also a world that shines. During the night when light and darkness intersect, what we seek after being poisoned with darkness awaits a world filled with strong love. As the door opens, is it hope or despair that awaits us? The song expresses the duality in everything, and the way things are perceived and interpreted differ depending on each person’s point of view."



The single is accompanied by a video featuring live footage from the group's recent comeback performance, titled BABYMETAL RETURNS - THE OTHER ONE - on January 28/29 at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba, Japan, their first performance in almost two years.

Watch the video below:

Following the two performances, fans have begun to question whether Babymetal may be introducing a third member to their band. During the first show, two huge coffins were introduced to the stage, as Su-metal and Moametal began walking towards them. On the second night however, a third coffin appeared, with a third anonymous figure walking towards it, leading viewers to believe that Babymetal will officially become a trio again for the first time since Yuimetal (Yui Mizuno) quit the band in 2018.



In the new print edition of Kerrang! magazine, on sale now, Moametal admits that she felt "uneasy" after her friend Yuimetal left, and says that she initially felt "scared" when the group began performing as a duo.



"When we decided that it would be the two of us, I remember feeling scared of the audience and the way they looked at us," she recalls. "There were times when I would feel doubt in their eyes and I even started to doubt if the decision we made was a mistake. But discussing it with Su-Metal, we both agreed that it wasn't, and we shouldn't run away. We decided, 'Let's put in everything we've got and move forward.



"It would be a lie if I didn't feel uneasy at the time, but knowing that Su-Metal was with me gave me reassurance, and it wasn't just me that felt anxious. Su-Metal and I have always been there for each other, and we both know that this is what has allowed us to come this far."