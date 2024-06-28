Babymetal have released full, pro-shot video of their set at Hellfest 2024 – watch here

Babymetal have released full, pro-shot footage of their performance at Hellfest last night (June 27).

The Japanese metal trio played eight songs at the weekender in Clisson, France, including such fan favourites as Karate and Gimme Chocolate!!.

The band also performed new song Ratatata, which was released last month in collaboration with German synth-metal outfit Electric Callboy.

Watch the full video and see the full setlist below.

Babymetal are currently touring the European festival circuit and recently performed at Download in Donington, UK.

The band are promoting their 2023 album The Other One, which was released to positive reviews, including an 8/10 from Metal Hammer journalist Alec Chillingworth.

“Now they’re not shoved down your gullet on every festival stage or website available, it’s easier to appreciate [Babymetal] for what they are: an experiment that’s gotten out of hand,” wrote Chillingworth.

“The Other One is nigh-on no-filler, and unquestionably their strongest compendium of delirium to date.”

Babymetal recently announced a headlining tour of the United States, with support coming from rising bimbocore star Scene Queen.

The full list of dates that the band will play is available below.

Tickets went on general sale on June 7 and are still available to purchase via the band’s website.

The band have also recently been sharing footage from their bespoke festival, Fox Fest, which took place on May 25 and 26. Electric Callboy, Polyphia, Bilmuri and Metalverse rounded out the weekend’s lineup.

Babymetal setlist: Hellfest, Clisson, France – June 27, 2024

Babymetal Death

Distortion

Pa Pa Ya!!

Metali!!

Karate

Ratatata

Gimme Chocolate!!

Road Of Resistance

Nov 05: Orlando Hard Rock Orlando, FL

Nov 06: Hollywood Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

Nov 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 13: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Nov 15: Washington DC The Anthem

Nov 16: Richmond The National, VA

Nov 18: New York Terminal 5, NY

Nov 21: Bethlehem WindStar Creek Event Center, PA

Nov 23: Cincinnati Andrew J. Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 24: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 26: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Nov 27: Des Moines Vibrant, IA

Nov 29: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Nov 30: Albuquerque Revel Entertainment Center, NM

Dec 03: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA