Machine Head confirm they’re writing new material

Machine Head have confirmed they’ve begun writing new material.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Robb Flynn posted a video on the band’s Facebook page giving fans an update of what they have been up to recently.

And while he doesn’t give too much away, he says the material they have been working on so far has been “flowing.”

Flynn says: “We’ve been writing – that’s the good news. Songs are flowing, we’ve got metal coursing through our veins and we’re blazing a trail of destruction second to none.”

His comments come as the band released a pair of Instagram images which appear to have been taken in the studio.

One of the images shows a sticker with the words “distort everything” which was first seen on a 2015 post on Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou’s Facebook page. Could a collaboration be in the works?

Machine Head’s last album was 2014’s Bloodstone & Diamonds, which Metal Hammer said was “a timely reminder of their vitality to a scene in sore need of leaders and, more importantly, bands capable of crafting big game, time-testing anthems.”

Last November, Flynn released a live video of him performing a new folk song titled Bastards.

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

Every Machine Head Album Ranked From Worst To Best