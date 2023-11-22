Watch Alex Lifeson join Tool on stage in Toronto

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson made a surprise appearance on stage with US prog metallers Tool on Monday evening in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and you can watch his performance in a fan-filmed video from the show below.

Tool announced Lifeson by toying with the opening riff to Rush's A Passage To Bangkok, before launching into the epic Jambi from the band's 2006 album 10,000 Days, throwing in a snippet of 2112's Overture to boot.

Lifeson had presented Tool guitarist Adam Jones with his signature Epihone Les Paul backstage earlier in the evening.

"What an honour and delight it was playing with one of my favourite bands last night. I've loved Tool since the first time I listened to them," Lifeson wrote on his Instagram account later. "They are such a great band and I am lucky to call them friends. One of the many high points of the evening was gifting my Epihhone Les Paul to Adam Jones. His playing is inspirational and speaks to my soul like no other guitarist. Respecto, brother."

The appearance marks Lifeson's first time on stage since he appeared with fellow Rush band mate Geddy Lee at the Taylor Hawkins Memorial concerts in London and Los Angeles last September. Lifeson has been recovering from surgery for ongoing stomach issues.

Lee, who is currently on a spoken-word tour suporting his autobiography My Effin Life, has recently admitted that he'd discussed the idea of performing again with Lifeson. Rush celebrate their 50th anniversary next year.

"It was nice to know that if we decide to go out, Alex and I, whether we went out as part of a new thing, or whether we just wanted to go out and play Rush as Rush, we could do that now."

The subject of who might occupy the drum stool if the pair do perform again has been the subject of fevered online debate. Dave Grohl performed with the pair at the Hawkins shows, as did Omar Hakim. Tool drummer Danny Carey's embrace with Lifeson at the end of the video clip will undoubtedly further fuel the continuing rumour mill.