Geddy Lee won't rule out future Rush shows with Alex Lifeson

Geddy Lee has discussed the potential for future Rush shows with guitarist Alex Lifeson, saying he no longer feels it's taboo to talk about performing without the late Neil Peart.

The Canadian band's legendary drummer Peart died in 2020 at the age of 67, five years after he retired from live performing.

Surviving Rush members Lee and Lifeson have previously stated they couldn't consider continuing without Peart, who was not only the band's drummer but also their chief lyricist.

But after the pair got onstage in 2022 to perform Rush classics at the Taylor Hawkins tribute with guest drummers Danny Carey, Omar Hakim, Dave Grohl and Chad Smith, Lee says he feels differently.

He tells the Washington Post: "It had been a taboo subject, and playing those songs again with a third person was the elephant in the room, and that kind of disappeared.

"It was nice to know that if we decide to go out, Alex and I, whether we went out as part of a new thing, or whether we just wanted to go out and play Rush as Rush, we could do that now."

Lee adds that he and Lifeson jammed in the guitarist's home studio late last year, but says that before any commitments could be made, Lifeson needs time to recover from ongoing stomach issues.

Lee says: "He needs to feel good and feel healthy and strong. And then maybe we have a discussion."

Rush have sold more than 50 million records and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013 by the Foo Fighters,