Watch Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee visit a "beer factory" to launch Rush Golden Ale

Rush pair Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee have released a short video to launch their upcoming beer collaboration with Toronto-based Henderson Brewing.

In the video, Lifeson plays the part of a 'Beer Scientist' and Lee a 'Beer Drinker', with the pair visiting a brewery (or, as Lee puts it, a "beer factory") to dispense some booze into a beaker.

According to a post on the Rush website, Rush Canadian Golden Ale will be unleashed in the Ontario area on August 30. The collaboration came about after Lee was handed a bottle of Iron Maiden's Trooper Beer after a show on the R40 tour, planting the seeds for the collaboration with Henderson.

"Beer has always been an important part of the touring experience for the band," reads the post. "That first after-show beer helping to draw a line between the focus of performing and the wind-down that follows. After hundreds of shows in so many countries around the world, the band really began to see how different beer could be."

As for Rush Canadian Golden Ale, beer scientist Lee describes the drink as, "golden in colour with a dense ivory head. It has an earthy aroma with hints of orange-peel, pine and spicy rye. While the emphasis is on refreshment, there are elements of pine, rye spice and a citric hop flavour that add to the subtle complexity of the beer."

The band have also manufactured a new t-shirt to celebrate the arrival of their frothy nectar, which features the band's iconic Starman logo. "Books are for tourists," they say. "Beer is for geniuses. Rush beer tees are for even more smarter people." It's available from the Rush webstore.

In 2016, Henderson released a "Put Your Scarf On Geddy" limited edition Canadian Imperial Stout.