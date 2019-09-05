Watch Airbourne tear through their new single Boneshaker

Last month, Airbourne revealed they’d release their new studio album Boneshaker on October 25 through Spinefarm Records.

They marked the announcement with a stream of the title track – and now the Australian rockers have unleashed a video for the song filmed and edited by Tom Russell, which features footage from this year’s Wacken Open Air in Germany and their headline set at the Skogsrojet festival in Sweden.

Airbourne frontman Joel O’Keeffe says: “We didn’t want to fuck around with story lines or any of that shit – plus we fucking love Wacken.

“This year was our fourth time playing there and it marked their 30th anniversary. We debuted our new single Boneshaker in front of 90,000 people. Here it is on film, crank it up and rock out to the max!”

Boneshaker will be the band’s first album since 2016’s Breakin’ Outta Hell and was recorded with Nashville producer Dave Cobb, who Joel has praised for capturing their live sound.

He said: “It’s a live gig in the studio. This is always something we wanted to do – find a way to bring the soul and power of an Airbourne live show into an album. Cobb caught our lightning and put it in a bottle.”

Airbourne will head out on tour across the UK later this year with Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown.

Airbourne: Boneshaker

1. Boneshaker

2. Burnout The Nitro

3. This Is Our City

4. Sex To Go

5. Backseat Boogie

6. Blood In The Water

7. She Gives Me Hell

8. Switchblade Angel

9. Weapon Of War

10. Rock ’N’ Roll For Life