Airbourne announce UK tour with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Airbourne have announced a UK tour for this November. They'll play 14 shows, kicking off with a performance at the University of Norwich on November 13, and climaxing in Oxford on November 30. Tickets are on sale now.

Support for all shows comes from rising Texan stars Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown, who have honed their skills supporting everyone from Guns N' Roses and AC/DC.

"G’day, Scotland, Wales and England!," exclaims Airbourne frontman Joel O'Keefe. "We’ve missed you so much that we’re coming back with a tour to rock your skulls clean off!

"As always, I’ll be chuckin’ out free beer. So do yourself a favour, take the next day off and let us do the rest! It’s gonna be an absolute Boneshaker! #RNRFL"

Airbourne's last album was 2016's Breaking' Outta Hell, while Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown's Truth & Lies was released last month.

Airbourne 2019 UK Tour

Nov 13: Norwich UEA LCR

Nov 14: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 16: Manchester Academy 3

Nov 17: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 18: Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Nov 20: Inverness The Ironworks

Nov 21: Glasgow Barrowlands

Nov 22: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 24: Cardiff University Student’s Union,

Nov 25: Bristol O2 Academy 2

Nov 26: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nov 28: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 29: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 30: Oxford O2 Academy