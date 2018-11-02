Watch Ace Frehley reunite with Kiss onstage for acoustic set

We thought this would never happen, but Ace Frehley has rejoined Kiss… but only temporarily.

The guitarist is currently onboard the Kiss Kruise – and he rejoined his old bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons this week for a special acoustic set.

And that’s not all. Former Kiss man Bruce Kulick also joined the group for the performance, which saw them play 2000 Man, New York Groove, Nothing To Lose and Rock And Roll All Nite.

Introducing the set, Stanley says: “Here we are on a ship and Bruce Kulick just happens to be on the ship. And someone just said, ‘You know who else is on the ship? Ace Frehley!’

“Let’s bring him up too.”

Check out the video below.

Earlier this week, Kiss announced the initial dates of their The End Of The Road world tour, which will get under way in early 2019 across North America, before coming to the UK, Europe, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.

Could this possibly mean that Frehley and Kulick could appear with the band on some of those dates? Time will tell.

Frehley previously said he was “hoping” to get the call, while Stanley said he wouldn’t rule out the possibility, but cautioned: “I don’t want to mislead anybody. Really, that’s not something that’s been given a lot of thought at this point.”

Earlier this week, Vinnie Vincent took to the stage for the first time in 30 years to play a trio of Kiss classics.