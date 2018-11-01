Vinnie Vincent returns to the stage for the first time in 30 years to rip through Kiss classics

Back in January this year, former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent gave his first public interview in 20 years at Atlanta’s Kiss Expo.

He described the last two decades as “hell” but also hinted that he could make further appearances, saying: “This is what I do. I’ve not stopped doing this. Publicly, if the fans want me back, I can’t wait. This is what I’ve been waiting for anyway.”

Vincent has lined up two official comeback shows at the Guest House at the Graceland Hotel in Memphis on December 7 and 8 – but he warmed up by hitting the stage at a Kiss Kruise pre-launch party in Miami with the band Four By Fate – complete with Ankh Warrior make-up.

Vincent looked delighted to be back on stage for the first time in 30 years – and he ripped through a trio of Kiss classics: Lick It Up, I Love It Loud and Gold Gin.

Check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

At the Atlanta expo, Vincent reported that he was in talks with publishers about an autobiography.

He said: “When it’s ready to be told, you don’t want to miss it. It’s a hell of a book. You wouldn’t want to miss it.

“I read Kitty Kelley’s unauthorised biography of Frank Sinatra, and I’m not a reader, but I couldn’t put that book down. This will top that book.”

The Kiss Kruise set sail yesterday, although Vincent is not part of the lineup.