Watch 9-year-old guitarist shred Guns N’ Roses classic on US TV

A nine-year-old guitarist appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show this week and surprised everyone with a blistering performance of Guns N’ Roses classic Sweet Child O’ Mine.

Taj Farrant from Australia showed no nerves as he shredded through the Slash solo on national TV – and then admitted to the host that he’d only been playing guitar for two and a half years.

He said: “My dad took me to an AC/DC concert two and a half years ago, and I was on my pop’s shoulders and I said, ‘I want to do that for the rest of my life.’”

Taj says he took guitar lessons for two years and that his dad now teaches him – and he can now hear a song and start playing it almost immediately.

He adds: “Every note really makes a different emotion for my face and sometimes I start crying because the music starts taking over me.”

Taj has his own YouTube channel which shows him playing solos from artists including Pink Floyd, Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Queen and Prince.

A bright future awaits.