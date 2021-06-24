Watch 8-year-old ‘K8’ and friends’ killer cover of Sepultura’s Roots Bloody Roots

We guarantee that nothing you see on the internet today will make you smile as much as seeing 8-year-old Texan schoolgirl ‘K8’ and her squad delivering a crushing take on Sepultura’s Roots Bloody Roots.

There are very few sights more wholesome than a bunch of super-talented kids absolutely slaying metal anthems and, once again, we must thank the good people at Ohio’s O’Keefe Music Foundation for organising and creating this joyous vision.



The Foundation say: “Recorded entirely in a garage, the kids' rendition of Roots Bloody Roots by Sepultura proves that you don't need a fancy studio when the band is composed of 7 insanely talented kids from around the country! Hailing from Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Ohio, this supergroup put their own spin on the song. Check out the guitar solo that Seb Braganza improvised on the spot! Or Sebastian James' 55 gallon metal drum solo, also improvised!“

“As always, OMF would like to thank the crew. And of course a big thanks to our donors who made this recording and video completely FREE for the kids 🙏 To music lovers everywhere, please consider donating to OMF so kids from around the country can PLAY. REAL. MUSIC.”

The ‘band’ performing here features:

Vocals / K8 / Age 8 from Texas

55 Gallon Drum / Sebastian Stephens / Age 9 from Tennessee

Claves / Willa Hillard / Age 10 from Ohio

Rhythm Guitar / Ashton Hall / Age 12 from Tennessee

Shaker / Natalie Vinnage / Age 12 from Ohio

Lead Guitar / Seb Braganza / Age 13 from Pennsylvania

Lead Guitar 2 / Connor Meintel / Age 15

Drums / Jason Wehn / Age 16 from Pennsylvania

Bass / Jonas Miller / Age 17 from Ohio



The O’Keefe Music Foundation is a non-profit music organisation that offers free music lessons, camps, recording sessions and music videos to young musicians from around the world, to ensure that all children regardless of economic circumstance get the chance to follow their musical aspirations.

In the past, the foundation have covered songs by Rammstein, Korn, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Slipknot and more.

“Because of the pandemic, OMF had to implement several over the top COVID precautions to keep everyone safe and sound,” the foundation say. “And until we can book recording studios again, all songs are being recorded in a garage.”