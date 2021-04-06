Watch five teenagers absolutely nail Korn's misfit anthem Freak On A Leash

Five teenagers supported by The O’Keefe Music Foundation have just delivered an inspiring take on Korn’s Freak On A Leash.

The band consists of 15-year-old drummer Zach Halverson, lead guitarist Dominic Donile, age 15, vocalist Tyler Halverson, age 16, guitarist Alex Sutherland, age 17 and bassist Andrew Cole, age 17.

This “quarantine edition” of the track from Korn’s 1998 album Follow The Leader, sees the young group perform in their garage whilst wearing hazard suits and masks.

In our opinion, they do a mighty fine job at covering the floor-filling nu-metal anthem and even Halverson's attempt at Korn frontman Jonathan Davis' iconic scatting is pretty bang on.

Referencing the choice of song, the foundation said: “Here it is, OMF’s first Korn cover! The students have been suggesting Korn songs for years and the stars have aligned. It’s gonna take years and thousands of hours of practice but ultimately the students will be releasing a vinyl record of Korn songs called Children of the Korn.”

Watch the cover below:

The O’Keefe Music Foundation is a non-profit music organisation that offers free music lessons, camps, recording sessions and music videos to young musicians from around the world, to ensure that all children regardless of economic circumstance get the chance to follow their musical aspirations.

In the past, the foundation have also created multiple covers dedicated to Tool, in fact, you can find a whole playlist of them on their YouTube channel. They've also covered songs by Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Slipknot and more.

“Because of the pandemic, OMF had to implement several over the top COVID precautions to keep everyone safe and sound,” the foundation say. “And until we can book recording studios again, all songs are being recorded in a garage.”