The ultimate Ozzy Osbourne megamix

This month, the build up to Rockville festival officially kicks up a notch. Headlined by Ozzy Osbourne, Avenged Sevenfold and Foo Fighters and also featuring the likes of Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, Halestorm, Clutch, Bullet For My Valentine and many more, it’s set to be the biggest and best weekend of the spring.

To celebrate Ozzy’s headline set we put together the ultimate megamix of the Prince Of Darkness’ biggest hits.

Rockville takes place April 27-29 at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Order your tickets now!