Trout urges organ donor signup

Walter Trout has released a video message to fans a year after the liver transplant that saved his life.

He and wife Marie have thanked followers and fellow musicians for their support ­– and encouraged others to sign up to donate their organs for transplant.

Last year fans rallied round after Marie revealed he was close to death. They raised $250,000 to help with medical bills. He finally received a transplant in May 2014 and later told his wife: “I hung in there – and a lot of the reason was due to you. Some of the nurses and the doctors, but mainly you.”

Trout says in his update: “A year ago, we didn’t know if I would still be here. Thanks to you and my music friends I’m still here and playing. I’m in the midst of making a new album and can’t wait to see you out on tour.”

Marie says: “The reason he’s here today is that a family, at their darkest hour, allowed a liver to be used.”

Walter adds: “I’m living on because of someone else.”

Trout plays London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 15 as part of the Leadbelly Festival, then returns in November as part of a European tour:

Nov 17: Stockton Arc

Nov 18: Glasgow ABC

Nov 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Nov 21: London Forum

Nov 24: Leamington Spa Assembly

Nov 25: Frome Cheese & Grain

Q&A: Walter Trout